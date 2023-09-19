Civilians are not targets of anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh - Azerbaijani MoD (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Civilians are not targets of anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

“The information shared on Armenian social media accounts that Azerbaijan Armed Forces allegedly subjected to fire civilian population and civilian infrastructure is completely false and disinformation.

As we repeatedly stated, civilian population and civilian facilities are not targeted by the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, only legitimate military targets are neutralized.

We present some of the mentioned facts,” the ministry said.