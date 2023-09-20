Azerbaijani FM meets US State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. On September 19, on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, Jeyhun Bayramov, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan met with Yuri Kim, US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the latest situation in the region was standing high on the agenda.

Armenia's failure to withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the territory of our country contrary to its obligations after the 44-day Patriotic War, and its ongoing military-political provocations are the main threat to peace and security in the region was noted by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Failure of international partners, including the United States, to call for the withdrawal of these forces led to the intensification of provocations by Armenia in recent years was mentioned.

On September 19, resorting to a number of large-scale military provocations and terrorist attacks in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan resulted in the death of servicemen of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as injury of the servicemen of Azerbaijan Army were wounded, Fortification of the positions and units being brought to the high combat readiness level by the Armenian armed forces to continue provocations were brought to attention.

Local counter-terrorism measures have been launched in the region to prevent such large-scale provocations, to ensure the implementation of the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, and for withdrawal of units of the armed forces of Armenia from the territories of Azerbaijan, and to restore the constitutional system of the Republic of Azerbaijan were noted, and the target of taken measures is exclusively illegal military formations and military infrastructures constituting main source of threats to peace and security in the region, as well as, civilians are not targeted contrary to claims, and calls are made by us for the safety of Armenian residents were said.

Intensified provocations of the armed forces of Armenia in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country and the continuation of their existence in the region contrary to obligations are a serious threat to regional peace and stability, therefore importance of unconditional and complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the dissolution of the puppet regime, resolute condemnation and prevention of military provocations and terrorist acts were mentioned.

Notwithstanding all the efforts of our country through the international partners involved, such provocations have undermined the normalization process, all proposals aimed at reducing tensions have been rejected, and the congratulation of the puppet regime dated September 2 by the Prime Minister of Armenia is an indicator of Armenia's lack of interest in the peace process were noted.

Coming to the alleged "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis" claims in the region, these claims have no basis, they are deliberately presented as a "humanitarian" issue, and in fact they are a political manipulation directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country was said by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Notwithstanding the agreements on the sequential and parallel use of roads on the basis of discussions with the European Union and the United States, these agreements were not followed were recalled. In this regard, the simultaneous passage of two ICRC cars, one through Aghdam-Khankendi and the other through Lachin-Khankendi road on September 18 proved baselessness of fictional and purposeful accusations of “blockade” against our country were emphasized.

At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on other regional issues.