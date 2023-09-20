Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office warns of disinformation over anti-terror actions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. Unfortunately, since yesterday, some social media users have been publishing information unverified by official state bodies, thus causing artificial excitement in society, senior prosecutor of the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan Kanan Zeynalov said at a briefing held today, Trend reports.

"This especially concerns the fact of a large number of human losses on the part of Azerbaijan," he said.

According to him, the placement of information prohibited for dissemination in the Internet storage or information-telecommunication network, as well as allowing the placement of such information, entails appropriate responsibility.

Law enforcement agencies are currently acting in a coordinated manner, and any unlawful action of this nature will be prevented and the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"We confidently declare that the Azerbaijani people, as during the 44-day Patriotic War, will again demonstrate their unity and will not allow unlawful actions," Zeynalov added.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.