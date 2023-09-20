Separatists do not care of Armenian population of Karabakh - Azerbaijan's MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The Baku Network expert platform aired the next issue of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Azerbaijani Milli Majlis (Parliament) deputy Javanshir Feyziyev.

Speaking about the obstacles to the reintegration of Karabakh's Armenian minority into Azerbaijani society, he noted that separatists use the fictitious "humanitarian crisis" for their own purposes and do not think about the fate of the Armenian population of Karabakh.

"There is no humanitarian crisis. Otherwise, they would accept any humanitarian cargo by any route. When we talk about the Armenian population of Karabakh, we should clearly distinguish two segments: ordinary citizens and the separatist regime," he said.

Trend presents the full issue of the program.