BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. When Ukraine and Georgia fight for their territorial integrity, you support them, but when Azerbaijan seeks to ensure the withdrawal of 10,000 Armenian troops from its territory, you say "We need to stop Azerbaijan", Brenda Shaffer, a lecturer at the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School and foreign policy expert, wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

She made a statement, commenting on the inconsistency of various media and analysts regarding geopolitical conflicts.

Further, Shaffer also criticized the ambiguous US position on the principles of territorial integrity, noting the biased position expressed by Secretary of State Blinken.

It is obvious that both American politicians and foreign media, falling under the influence of the Armenian lobby, pursue a policy that in no way contributes to the establishment of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Moreover, in order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.