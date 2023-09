Azerbaijani Armed Forces own strategic vigor - Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The strategic initiative is fully in the hands of the Azerbaijani armed forces, which have significantly advanced in all key areas during anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, Igor Korotchenko, CEO of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), wrote on social networks, Trend reports.

"Armenian units are largely disorganized due to the loss of communication and the impossibility of centralized combat control," he noted.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.