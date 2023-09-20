Baku reacts to country's constitutional order's breaches with anti-terror acts in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani army in Karabakh are Baku's reaction to the gross violation of the constitutional order of the country, IITU’s Professor of the Department of Media Communications and History of Kazakhstan, Saken Mukan told Trend.

"The anti-terrorist measures launched yesterday in Karabakh by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were not a surprise. The so-called "presidential elections", unrecognized by anyone, were a gross violation of the constitutional order and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as the norms of international law. As a result, Baku is restoring the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the region," Mukan said.

According to him, Armenia, as always, continued provocative actions against Azerbaijan and disseminated false statements about the "humanitarian crisis in Karabakh".

"Baku has repeatedly invited representatives of the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to a dialogue to discuss issues of reintegration, but they refused," he said.

According to Saken Mukan, Azerbaijan always takes a balanced approach to strategic steps in its foreign policy.

"The current anti-terrorist activities are carried out in the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan and are of a local nature, they do not threaten the territories of any countries," he said.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist measures carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.