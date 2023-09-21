Baku, Yerevan have all prerequisites for conclusion of peace treaty - Russian president's press secretary

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. There are all prerequisites for the conclusion of a peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, the Press Secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports.

The Kremlin spokesman added that there is no specific information regarding the opening of transport corridors in the South Caucasus region yet.

Peskov also said that an investigation is underway into the deaths of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh.

The local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh led to the surrender of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on a complete ceasefire, and local anti-terrorist activities were suspended on September 20, 2023 at 13:00 (GMT+4). At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh was scheduled for September 21, 2023 in Yevlakh.

Issues of reintegration based on the Constitution and laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan were discussed at the meeting in Azerbaijan’s Yevlakh.

In accordance with the agreement reached, the formations of the Armenian armed forces, the Armenian separatist troops located in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, lay down their weapons, leave combat positions and military posts and completely disarm; the formations of the Armenian armed forces leave the territory of Azerbaijan, the Armenian separatist troops are disbanded.

In addition, all weapons, ammunition and heavy equipment are being transferred to Azerbaijan.

Coordination of the above-mentioned processes with the Russian peacekeeping contingent is ensured.