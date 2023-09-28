Azerbaijani FM, UK state minister discuss situation in region

Добавлены подробности (первая версия опубликована в 20:47)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. On September 8, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the UK's Minister of State for Europe Leo Docherty, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the telephone talk the agenda of cooperation between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region, was discussed.

The minister informed in detail about the current situation in the region after local anti-terrorist activities carried out by Azerbaijan in the Karabakh region.

It was noted that the anti-terrorist activities implemented also became an impetus for the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. In particular, as a result of contacts between the representative of the central government of Azerbaijan and representatives of the Armenian residents, practical steps were taken towards meeting the needs of these residents.

It was emphasized that the statements of the Armenian side about alleged “ethnic cleansing” in the region do not correspond to reality, and Azerbaijan is taking measures to reintegrate the Armenian population of Karabakh. It was once again noted that Azerbaijan is committed to the normalization and peace process with Armenia on a bilateral basis, as well as efforts to reintegrate the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region within the framework of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and international mechanisms.

During the telephone conversation, views on other issues of mutual interest were also exchanged.