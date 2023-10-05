German Chancellor makes phone call to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. On October 4, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on regional issues.

Olaf Scholz expressed Germany`s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries of the region. He emphasized that his country supports the Brussels process led by President of the European Council Charles Michel. The German Chancellor hailed the visit of the resident coordinator mission of the UN in Azerbaijan to the city of Khankendi as a positive step.

The head of state underlined Azerbaijan's commitment to the regional peace agenda and its close support for the Brussels process conducted with the participation of President of the European Council Charles Michel.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the humanitarian aid provided by the central government to the Armenian residents of Karabakh, said that services are provided to the Armenian residents in the fields of migration and social protection on the ground, adding that the relevant registration processes have started and a special portal has been set for this.

As a demonstration of the transparency provided by Azerbaijan in this field, the head of state said that a group consisting of representatives of the UN Resident Coordinator Office in the country and UN specialized agencies visited the area, and pointed out that they also issued a corresponding statement that no damage was recorded to the civilian population, civil and social infrastructure.