Pro-Armenian US senator Yuri Kim dismissed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, US Senator Yuri Kim, has been dismissed, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Senate confirmed the appointment of the former coordinator of sanctions policy at the State Department, James O'Brien, to this position, proposed for this role by President Joseph Biden.

His candidacy was supported by 67 senators, and 31 legislators were against it.

Kim was known for her ardent pro-Armenian position, and recently, her harsh statements against Azerbaijan have become more frequent. In this regard, Baku repeatedly expressed its resentment.