BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. The European Parliament has once again demonstrated political hypocrisy by passing a non-binding resolution in support of sanctions against Azerbaijan. The resolution suggests imposing sanctions on Azerbaijan in Karabakh to neutralize terrorists and safeguard its sovereignty.

First and foremost, the adopted resolution does not carry legal weight; it is more of a recommendation.

It seems that European parliamentarians are still fulfilling their roles and striving to portray Armenian falsehoods as truth. Thus, the European Parliament once again declares that it has become a tool in the hands of the Armenian lobby. The initiators of this biased and fictitious resolution are pro-Armenian European parliamentarians tainted by corruption. European parliamentarians, funded by the Armenian lobby with dirty money, prioritize their personal interests over international laws and regulations.

They seem to forget that Azerbaijan, in accordance with international law, eradicated terrorism on its territory and created conditions for the safe coexistence of people in the region. Of course, it is clear that many individuals are concerned about this development because they are troubled by Azerbaijan's political will to cleanse the region of terrorism, ensure its territorial sovereignty, and assert the military, political, and economic strength that Azerbaijan possesses. On the other hand, their inability to exert any pressure on Azerbaijan leaves them in a desperate situation.

Every time the European Parliament adopts one resolution or another, the outcome remains the same. Finally, the European Parliament should understand that its resolutions have no power to exert pressure on Azerbaijan. Instead, they demonstrate that this group is influenced by the Armenian lobby and cannot avoid double standards.