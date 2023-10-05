Faith of fallen separatist: How Harutyunyan went from ordering strike on Ganja to handcuffs in Baku (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Arayik Harutyunyan, former 'head' of the destroyed Armenian separatist group in Karabakh, who ordered the bombing of Azerbaijan’s Ganja three years ago, was arrested and taken to Baku, Trend reports.

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan has released footage of the detention.

The child killer Harutyunyan seemed to be very confident during the bombing of Azerbaijan's Ganja. He had a "proud" look in front of the camera and admitted that he gave the order to strike. Harutyunyan did not think that he would have to answer for his crimes. He was detained by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi three years later.

He was charged under the articles 100, 116, 117, 120, 214, 214-1, 214-3, 218, 279 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. Harutyunyan, born in 1973, a native of the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi, is suspected of participating in the aggressive war on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan as the so-called "president" of the separatists. He is also suspected of engaging, training and financing mercenaries, as well as their use in military conflict and military operations, violating the norms of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict, giving criminal orders during an armed conflict.

In addition, Harutyunyan is suspected of being involved in financing terrorism, forming and organizing the activities of armed formations not provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, equipping these formations with weapons, components, ammunition, explosives, military supplies and equipment, organizing exercises to prepare for their use, as well as smuggling these ammunition and weapons to the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan continues to restore justice. No crime will go unpunished, as it was said from the first day. Arayik Harutyunyan and others like him receive a well-deserved punishment.