India supports peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Indian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. India will continue to call on both Azerbaijan and Armenia for further dialogue on the peace process, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Arindam Bagchi said, Trend reports.

"We continue to monitor the situation and urge the parties to move forward in ensuring long-term peace and security through dialogue, which primarily includes the well-being of the civilian population," Bagchi said.

“India, contrary to speculation about its pro-Armenian position, expresses a fairly objective opinion about the recent events in Karabakh, while not taking sides and equally calling for a peaceful dialogue, including Armenia,” said Bagchi.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.