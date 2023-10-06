Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 6 October 2023 12:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash arrived in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The minister was met in Zangilan by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev.

First, the minister was given information about the recently commissioned Zangilan International Airport.

Then a meeting was held between the parties. Shahin Mustafayev informed about the reconstruction and construction work carried out in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

Shahin Mustafayev talked about the new transportation infrastructure created on the territory of East Zangezur.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)
Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)
Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)
Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)
Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)
Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development arrives in Azerbaijan's Zangilan (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more