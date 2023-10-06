Russian Defense Ministry reps to discuss withdrawal timing of peacekeepers from Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Delegation from Russian Ministry of Defense is on its way to Yerevan to discuss the timing of the withdrawal of Russia's peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh, Trend reports.

"A delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry will visit Yerevan today. The meeting with the Armenian side will discuss the specific timing of the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh," sources from the Russian government say.

Apparently, the peacekeepers will be taken to the 102nd military base of the Russian troops in Armenia's Gyumri.

Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in part of the Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the Trilateral Statement dated November 10, 2020.