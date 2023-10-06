Contrary to Russian media, Armenian Ministry rebuffs Russian delegation's visit to Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Armenian Defense Ministry has no information about the visit of the Russian Defense Ministry delegation to Yerevan, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan told Armenian media, Trend reports.

According to him, such a meeting is not planned.

Russian media spread information that a delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry will go to Yerevan today to discuss the terms of the withdrawal of peacekeepers from Karabakh.

"A delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry will visit Yerevan today. At a meeting with the Armenian side, specific terms for the withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent from Karabakh will be discussed," the sources said.

The Russian Defense Ministry delegation is going to Armenia, as the peacekeepers will be withdrawn to the base in Gyumri.

The Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed in a part of the Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020.