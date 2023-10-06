Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan sign next year's military co-op

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
6 October 2023
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed a military cooperation plan for 2024, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The delegation headed by the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Colonel-General Ruslan Jaqsylyqov, visited Azerbaijan on October 6.

At the expanded meeting, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov welcomed the members of the delegation, noting that he was glad to see them in Azerbaijan. The minister stressed that bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on friendly and fraternal relations.

Will be updated

