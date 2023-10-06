It was fictitious regime that caused turmoil among local population in Karabakh and forced them to move to Armenia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. It was the fictitious regime that caused turmoil among local population in Karabakh and forced them to move to Armenia, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting with World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Henri Kluge, Trend reports.

The head of state pointed out that Azerbaijan had supported medical evacuations through the International Committee of the Red Cross since establishment of the Lachin state border checkpoint.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the Azerbaijani firefighters had extinguished a fire after the explosion at a filling station in Khankendi. The Azerbaijani leader noted that assistance had been rendered to the injured with the Azerbaijani medical teams currently providing services to the local population in Khankendi.

The President of Azerbaijan said the State Migration Service, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population are providing services on the ground. The head of state went on to say that population registration process had begun, and the portal had been launched to this end, adding that respective bodies are providing services on the ground to meet their daily needs and supply with food.

The Azerbaijani leader pointed out that police is guarding important infrastructure facilities as well as historical, religious and cultural monuments, and that electricity supply was ensured. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that all these are the testimony to the availability and implementation of the reintegration program of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

The fact that the UN Resident Coordinator Office in Azerbaijan, and representatives of the organization’s respective specialized agencies will shortly make a trip to the region and that Azerbaijan backs this process was noted at the meeting.