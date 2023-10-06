Dossier of Bako Sahakyan, longest serving so-called "president" of defunct Karabakh separatist regime

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The former so-called "president" of now-defunct Armenian separatist regime in Karabakh, Bako Sahakyan was detained as a result of measures carried out by the State Security Service of Azerbaijan on October 3, 2023, Trend reports.

He was brought to criminal responsibility under articles 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (repeated commission of terror by an organized group, using firearms, explosives and devices), 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 214-3. 2 (organization of exercises for terrorist purposes), 228.3 (repeated illegal acquisition, storage, transportation by an organized group of firearms, their component parts, ammunition, explosives and devices) and 279.3 (establishment of armed formations or groups not provided for by law and participation in their activities) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

There is enough information about Bako Sahakyan online. He was born in 1960 in Azerbaijan's Khankendi. During the first Karabakh war in 1991-1993, being the "deputy chief" of the so-called "armed forces committee" of the separatist regime, he participated in the organization and implementation of numerous crimes against the state and civilian population on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He held the "post" of the so-called "Minister of Internal Affairs" in 1999-2001 and the so-called "Director of the National Security Service" of the separatist regime in 2001-2007. During this period he was also engaged in the organization of obtaining intelligence on the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and transferring this information to Armenia.

Sahakyan was "elected" as the so-called "president" of the separatist regime during the so-called "elections" in September 2007, and during his "presidency" he regularly supplied military equipment and ammunition from Armenia to illegal terrorist separatist armed formations, including financial support for terrorist training and maintenance of members of illegal armed formations. In the battles against the Azerbaijani Army in April 2016, he actually led terrorist armed formations of the separatist regime.

Sahakyan led the separatist regime for the longest time, being the so-called "president" until May 21, 2020. Also, during all these years, he actually supervised the implementation of mass mining of territories in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region. According to information in the media and the Armenian segment of social networks, Sahakyan is characterized as a cold-blooded person who uses any situation to his advantage.

At present, a measure of restraint in the form of imprisonment for 4 months has been chosen against Sahakyan by the judge of Sabail District Court Azer Tagiyev in the criminal case initiated by the Azerbaijani State Security Service.