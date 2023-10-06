Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan amends number of servicemen, civil servants of interior entities - decree

Politics Materials 6 October 2023
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Maximum staffing of employees of the internal affairs bodies, military personnel of the Internal Troops, and civil servants employed in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan," dated August 5, 2008, No. 2965, Trend reports.

According to the decree, amendments were approved to the "Maximum staffing of employees of the internal affairs bodies, military personnel of the internal troops, and civil servants employed in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

