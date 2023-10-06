Azerbaijan amends number of servicemen, civil servants of interior entities - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to the "Maximum staffing of employees of the internal affairs bodies, military personnel of the Internal Troops, and civil servants employed in the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan," dated August 5, 2008, No. 2965, Trend reports.

