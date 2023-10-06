Azerbaijan and Qatar take up collaboration outlooks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met with the State Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi, on October 6, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The current level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar, issues on the agenda, and prospects for the development of cooperation in various fields were discussed at the meeting. It was also stressed that the high-level mutual visits and political consultations carried out between the two countries are important from the point of view of further development of relations.

During the conversation, effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and Qatar was noted within the framework of international organizations and platforms, especially the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the UN.

At the same time, the issues on the agenda of the joint intergovernmental commission were touched upon. The sides stressed the importance of cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, finance, industry, energy, transport, education, tourism, culture, and other fields.

Bayramov informed about the danger that the illegal Armenian regime has created for regional peace and security for almost 30 years.

The minister spoke about the reasons for the local anti-terrorist measures that Azerbaijan has implemented on its sovereign territory in full compliance with international humanitarian law. In this regard, hope was expressed that the cessation of the presence of Armenian separatist troops, which represented the main threat in the region, would serve regional peace and stability.

The Qatari side stressed that it is interested in comprehensive cooperation with Azerbaijan.