Separatist regime forces Armenians to leave Azerbaijan's Karabakh - ambassador (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The leaders of the armed separatist regime forced the Armenian population of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh to leave, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev said in an interview with German television, Trend reports.

“Politicians in Armenia have created an atmosphere of fear that plays a major role. The Azerbaijani side called on the Armenian residents of Karabakh to stay where they live and not leave the territory, offering them full Azerbaijani citizenship. They are invited to enjoy the rights and freedoms provided for by the Constitution of Azerbaijan, as well as security guarantees," the ambassador said.

He also spoke about the military aggression undertaken by Armenia against Azerbaijan 30 years ago, the complete destruction of seven Azerbaijani cities and 900 villages, the fact that more than one million Azerbaijanis have become refugees and internally displaced persons, and the policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide carried out against them.

Aghayev stressed that at present, the most correct step to restoring peace and tranquility in the South Caucasus is to think about the future and achieve the signing of a peace agreement between the two countries as soon as possible.

Employees of the Azerbaijan Republic State Migration Service carry out activities to receive local applications for the initial registration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region and organize educational events in this regard, and employees of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population identify the socio-humanitarian needs of residents.