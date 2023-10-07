MFA shares updates on probable presence of Azerbaijani citizens among victims in Israel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. There has been no information about the presence of Azerbaijanis among the victims of the events in Israel so far, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

"The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel will publish an appeal to our citizens in the near future; a hotline will be created," the ministry said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that civilians were killed.

The Israel Defense Forces declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced a mass gathering of reservists.