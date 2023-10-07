France removes Ukrainian flag from city hall facade after Zelenskyy's statements about Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The authorities of the city of Vienne (Isere department), located in the south-east of France, decided to remove the Ukrainian flag from the facade of the city hall, Trend reports.

The reason for this was the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries.

Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel that, on October 4, he discussed regional security issues, current challenges and formats of interaction with President Ilham Aliyev.

"We have reaffirmed our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries," he said.

France hung the Ukrainian flag on the facade of the Vienna City Hall in February 2022.