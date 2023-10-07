Azerbaijani MFA calls for urgent de-escalation in Gaza

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. We condemn violence against civilians in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"We condemn violence against civilians in the Israel-Palestine conflict zone. We express condolences for tragic loss of lives among many civilians both in Israel and Gaza Strip. We call for an urgent de-escalation of the situation", the ministry said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel this morning. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air. It is reported that more than 20 civilians were killed and more than 540 wounded.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.