Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, unity, strategic alliance - exemplary and at their highest peak - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, unity and strategic alliance are exemplary and are at their highest peak, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a congratulatory letter to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the Grand Congress of the Justice and Development Party of the Republic of Türkiye and the re-election of Recep Tayyip Erdogan as chairman of the party, Trend reports.

"I sincerely congratulate you and all members of the Justice and Development Party, the leading political force of the Republic of Türkiye, on the occasion of the Grand Congress and your unanimous re-election as Chairman of the Party. This is an expression of the national determination, a clear manifestation of the unlimited confidence, trust and support of members of the Justice and Development Party, and a sign of a high appreciation for your contribution to the development and advancement of brotherly Türkiye.

The Grand Congress of the Justice and Development Party is a historic event in the public and political life of the Republic of Türkiye. I am sure that the important decisions made at the Congress will make an exceptional contribution to determining the future directions of the party's activities, achieving the new goals set for the well-being of your brotherly people, and implementing the “Türkiye`s Century” vision, which will ensure a new stage of socio-economic development of your country.

The Justice and Development Party, of which you are the founder and leader, has served the Turkish state and people with dignity and honor ever since its inception, showing loyalty to its program, stated principles and actions, achieving great success in every field, and helping your country become a global power center and authoritative country in the international world. You have played an invaluable role and made unparalleled contributions to all these achievements. This is why your name is forever engraved in the history of Turkish statehood.

We are happy with and proud of Türkiye`s success under your wise and decisive leadership, as well as its growing reputation in the world. I would like to note with great joy that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood, unity and strategic alliance are exemplary and are at their highest peak. Our intergovernmental relations built on a solid foundation of mutual trust, support and solidarity are also making an important contribution to regional cooperation, stability and security.

I am sure that the relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, based on the unwavering resolve of our brotherly nations and the “One nation, two states” principle, will continue to develop and strengthen thanks to our joint efforts.

I convey my sincere congratulations to you and every member of the Justice and Development Party again and wish the party further success, peace and prosperity to the brotherly state of Türkiye and its people", the letter says.