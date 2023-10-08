Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 October 2023 11:37 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Georgia for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The President of Azerbaijan was met by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili and other officials.

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more