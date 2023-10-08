It's time to establish peace in South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The time has come to establish peace in the South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

Noting that Azerbaijan and Georgia always supported each other's territorial integrity, the head of state said: “We support and stand by each other in all international organizations that reflect the interests of our peoples. Territorial integrity of countries is a fundamental principle of international law, and violation of territorial integrity is unacceptable. Azerbaijan's position on this issue is unequivocal.”