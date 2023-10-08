Projects implemented by Azerbaijan, Georgia - of great importance not only for South Caucasus, but also for Eurasia - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. Today, the projects implemented by Georgia and Azerbaijan jointly and together with other neighboring countries are of great importance not only for the South Caucasus region, but also for the Eurasian continent, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, Trend reports.

“We are ready for that. We have a strong political will and a strong infrastructure that has already been created. Most importantly, the main factor is the Georgian-Azerbaijani friendship and strategic partnership,” the head of state emphasized.