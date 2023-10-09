Azerbaijani FM holds meeting with US State Department Advisor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Today, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Louis Bono, Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations at the U.S. State Department, the Foreign Ministry told Trend.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, the current situation in the region, the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and steps taken by Azerbaijan towards the reintegration of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

Bayramov informed the US official about the anti-terrorist measures carried out in response to the latest provocations of the Armenian armed forces, who continued to be illegally on the territory of Azerbaijan. He stressed that Armenia's slanderous campaign aimed at misinforming the international community does not reflect the realities in the region.

He noted that the statements, rhetoric, and provocations of the Armenian side against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan are still ongoing. Bayramov stressed that this harms efforts and initiatives to establish lasting peace in the region.

The minister also spoke about the work carried out by the Azerbaijani government on the reintegration of Armenians living in Karabakh and said that their registration process is carried out through the newly created electronic portal.

In addition, he noted that the departure of the Armenian residents took place on the basis of their voluntary and individual decisions, and this has nothing to do with any forced resettlement, which was confirmed by both the prime minister of Armenia and international organizations. The visits of UN officials to the region and the statements of the UN mission following the visit, which took place for the first time after 30 years, were discussed during the meeting.

The minister said that the statements about the so-called "ethnic cleansing" voiced by the Armenian government are aimed at disrupting the process of reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The parties also discussed other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.