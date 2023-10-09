Armenian FM refuses to participate in trilateral meeting with Azerbaijan, Russia in Bishkek

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has refused to participate in the meeting between the FMs of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 12 this year in Bishkek on the sidelines of the CIS summit events, Trend reports.

Armenia will be represented by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan refused to go to the CIS summit in Bishkek.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin earlier said that Russia is considering holding discussions at the level of foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 12 this year in Bishkek on the sidelines of the CIS summit events.

In addition, he noted that the Azerbaijani side had agreed in principle.