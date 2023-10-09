Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Turkish FM to visit Azerbaijan

Politics Materials 9 October 2023 23:05 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Azerbaijan tomorrow, Trend reports citing Turkish Foreign Ministry.

It was noted that the Turkish Foreign Minister will take part in the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Shusha.

The Economic Cooperation Organization is a regional interstate economic structure that includes 10 states - Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

