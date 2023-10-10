Leaders of separatist regime give testimonies in Baku prisons - Security Council

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The flag of Azerbaijan is flying all over Karabakh, Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov, wrote in his article published in the official media, Trend reports.

"The remnants of the destroyed separatist regime have been disarmed, their leaders brought to criminal responsibility are testifying at the investigation in Baku prisons, the process of demining and disarmament of the "gray zone" is being successfully carried out," he said.

He noted that President Ilham Aliyev has solved with one attack the main task of many decades - ensuring territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order of Azerbaijan on the land of 86,600 square kilometers.

"The head of state was able to disarm the policy of occupation that threatened Azerbaijan for two centuries, involved in bloody genocides of our people, territorial losses of our state, dispelled illusions of "from sea to sea", at the same time he finally achieved complete formation of Azerbaijan's security system and neutralization of constant threats," Usubov said.

He added that in the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" under the leadership of victorious commander-in-chief, sacred wishes and precepts of national leader Heydar Aliyev became reality. The fact that this jubilee year was inscribed a heroic page of Azerbaijan's history, is a vivid manifestation of unwavering unity of the leader, the people, the Army, their boundless love and devotion to the bright ideals, aspirations of the national leader.

He also noted that within the framework of these processes, the main principle of the National Security Concept of Azerbaijan is that "The territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan is united, inviolable and indivisible. Restoration of its territorial integrity using all means established by international law is the most important task of the national security policy of Azerbaijan". The historic victory and the anti-terrorist activities that followed realized the ultimate goal of the security system and its completeness.

"I would like to emphasize that the esteemed President Ilham Aliyev, even from the first period of his activity, having characterized the occupation of Karabakh as the main threat to national security, defined the liberation of our historical territories from the occupation of Armenia as the primary goal. He accomplished this momentous task with the skills of a true leader," Usubov emphasized.