27th meeting of FM Council of ECO kicks off in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization has kicked off in the city of Shusha, Trend reports from the scene.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and foreign ministers of the countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization are taking part in the event.

The Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) was founded in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan, and Türkiye. In addition, seven countries joined the ECO on November 28, 1992. At the moment, the organization includes 10 member countries: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan.

The 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the ECO in the city of Shusha is being held within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the ECO in 2023. At the initiative of Azerbaijan, the theme of the organization this year is "Green Transition and Mutual Ties.".

Participation in the meeting of six countries takes place at the level of foreign ministers (Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan).

In general, the meeting will include an introductory speech and statement by Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, statements by representatives of member countries and observers, international partners and specialized ECO structures, and discussion of other issues on the agenda of the meeting.

Moreover, it is planned to hold a press conference with the participation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and ECO Secretary General Khusrav Noziri.