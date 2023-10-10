Progress in transport corridors may link stakes in South Caucasus - CICA secretary general

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, October 10. The development of efficient transport corridors can unite the interests of countries in the South Caucasus, the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Kairat Sarybay said, Trend reports.

Sarybay, speaking about the possible participation of the CICA in the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, noted that Armenia is outside the organization, therefore the CICA cannot be an intermediary in this process.

"At the same time, we understand that when it comes to multilateral diplomacy, we need to know what contribution external partners can make. I think that the development of safe and efficient transport corridors can unite the interests of the whole region," he said.

The CICA is an international conference uniting the countries of the Asian continent that aims to strengthen relations and cooperation between Asian and Eurasian countries in order to ensure stability and security in the region.

The first CICA summit was held in 2002.

At the summit in October 2022, the beginning of the transformation of the CICA into a regional organization was announced.