Fact of destroying another mosque in liberated territories by Armenians revealed recently - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The fact of destroying another mosque was revealed most recently where the Malibeyli mosque was used as a barn, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his appeal to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states held in Shusha, Trend reports.

"One of the gravest consequences of a 30-year occupation for the Azerbaijani people was the deliberate damage to our cultural heritage of universal significance, including all the sites associated with the Islamic faith. Regrettably, throughout that time, 65 out of 67 mosques were razed to the ground, and the remaining ones were desecrated by being used for housing animals. The fact of destroying another mosque was revealed most recently where the Malibeyli mosque was used as a barn. All of this is an insult to the feelings of Azerbaijanis and the world’s Muslims," President Ilham Aliyev said.