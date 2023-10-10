Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Large-scale reconstruction work across Karabakh, East Zangezur implemented according to smart city, smart village concepts - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 10 October 2023 15:52 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The large-scale reconstruction and renovation work across Karabakh and East Zangezur – declared energy zones – are implemented according to smart city and smart village concepts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his appeal to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states held in Shusha, Trend reports.

"The choice of the theme of Azerbaijan’s ECO chairmanship as “Green Transition and Interconnectivity” is particularly relevant today. Such matters as decarbonization and adding green energy types are at the core of our country’s sustainable development agenda. In the meantime, the large-scale reconstruction and renovation work across Karabakh and East Zangezur – declared energy zones – are implemented according to smart city and smart village concepts," President Ilham Aliyev said.

