Large-scale reconstruction work across Karabakh, East Zangezur implemented according to smart city, smart village concepts - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The large-scale reconstruction and renovation work across Karabakh and East Zangezur – declared energy zones – are implemented according to smart city and smart village concepts, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his appeal to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member states held in Shusha, Trend reports.

