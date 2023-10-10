Embassy publicizes information on Baku-Israel flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The date of the flight from Baku to Israel has been announced, the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan said on Facebook, Trend reports.

The flight to Israel is expected on October 13.

The embassy noted that in the near future information about the details of the flight will be posted on the Israel Airlines website and passengers will be able to purchase tickets.

Due to the emergency situation in Israel, flights to the country were postponed.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 900 and injured 2,315 Israelis.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".