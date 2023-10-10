Russian peacemakers' stay terms in Azerbaijan's Karabakh fully adjusted - MFA's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 10. The conditions of stay of Russian peacemakers in Azerbaijan's Karabakh have been seriously adjusted, Spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Over the past year, there has been a significant change in the situation in Karabakh. The Karabakh region was recognized as Azerbaijani territory by the prime minister of Armenia at the summit held under the auspices of the EU in Prague in October 2022, and he reaffirmed his position at summits held in Brussels in May and June of this year. The circumstances under which the Russian peacekeeping force was sent in the area were significantly changed," she said.

Zakharova said that a number of stationary, temporary observation posts of the Russian peacekeeping contingent have already been removed.

"Fundamental issues concerning our peacemakers, as we have already said, are being discussed with Baku," she said.