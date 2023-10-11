Armenia needs to choose between regional co-op and illegal territorial claims for neighbors - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. Armenia faces a choice between regional cooperation and illegal, unjustified territorial claims against its neighbors, and the role of the international community in this matter is also crucial, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in an article published in the official media, Trend reports.

The article emphasized that foreign policy of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, based on national interests within the framework of international law, has always embodied principles of justice and humanism.

"Displaying strategic patience, Azerbaijan conducted negotiations for decades to end the occupation of its territories, implement decisions of international organizations, and uphold international law. It is these negotiations and the tense diplomatic processes that significantly increased Azerbaijan's power on the military field," the minister's article said.

The article also noted that the great victory achieved by Azerbaijani Army, including the restoration of full sovereignty over the Karabakh region as part of anti-terrorist operations on September 19-20, 2023, not only became a glorious page in Azerbaijan's history but also marked a new stage in the region's development.

"It's of utmost importance that Armenia's revanchist attempts are not supported in any way, and calls for an absence of alternatives," the article added.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement [signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war], suppression of large-scale provocations in Azerbaijan's Karabakh economic region, disarmament, and withdrawal of Armenian armed forces formations from the territories of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist activities were carried out in the region.

Taking into account the appeal of the representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent [temporarily stationed in Azerbaijan under the trilateral statement], an agreement was reached on September 20, 2023, at 13:00 (GMT+4) to cease anti-terrorist activities of a local nature under the following conditions: the formations of the armed forces of Armenia, Armenian illegal armed formations located in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, lay down their weapons, leave their combat positions and military posts, and completely disarm; the formations of the armed forces of Armenia leave the territory of Azerbaijan; Armenian illegal armed groups are dissolved.