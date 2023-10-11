Claims that Azerbaijan allegedly occupied some Armenian villages - completely false, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The claims that Azerbaijan allegedly occupied the territories of some Armenian villages is a complete lie, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani MFA made this remark in a response to a number of allegations against Azerbaijan made by Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, during his interview to Public TV dated October 10.

"In order to justify Armenia’s keeping 8 villages of Azerbaijan under occupation, claiming that Azerbaijan allegedly occupied the territories of some Armenian villages is completely false. In violation of all norms and principles of international law, as well as in violation of international humanitarian law, Armenia occupied 8 villages of Azerbaijan and committed mass massacres against the population there.

While historical opportunities emerged for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the signing of a peace treaty, and the transformation of the South Caucasus region into a place of peace and cooperation, the fact that the Prime Minister of Armenia once again put forward conditions in the peace process demonstrates that this country does not learn from history," the statement said.