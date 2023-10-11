Map of 1975 referred to by Armenia does not exist - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. The map of 1975 referred to by Armenia does not exist, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry came in response to the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during an interview with Channel One.

A number of maps have been compiled for the region in the period of the former USSR at different times, and all of these maps are based on legal documents.

"A number of maps were compiled at different times in 1973–1986. In general, based on practice, the delimitation process is carried out not only on the basis of maps,” said the ministry.

“In order for these maps to be a reliable source, they must be based on international legal documents, including being approved in one form or another by both countries. In conditions where, due to territorial claims, Armenia has not yet delimited its borders with any of its neighbors, Armenia's assertion that the delimitation should be carried out only on the basis of this map is not logical," the statement said.