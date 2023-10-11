President Ilham Aliyev harshly criticizes France: We don't need such mediators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. When we see from the side of France, on the one hand, a flagrant violation of all diplomatic norms, statements bordering on insults, dirty insinuations, provocations and lies, and on the other, attempts to provide mediation services, it does not fit into any logic. We do not need such mediators, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said, as he received the participants of the 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries, Trend reports.

"Speaking about France, I would also like to note the destructive and provocative role of the leadership of this country during the entire period since 2020 and now. Numerous accusations, groundless threats and blackmail against Azerbaijan have had no effect. The recent statement by the President of France that Azerbaijan has problems with international law can only cause laughter. Azerbaijan has not violated international law. We fought on our territory, we suppressed separatism, we observed all humanitarian norms and all Geneva Conventions. In fact, international law has been violated for 30 years by France's protégé and today's main ally, Armenia, which occupied the territory of another state. And as the saying goes, one should see the log in one's own eye before seeing a straw in someone else’s eye. One and a half million Algerians were exterminated by the French regime just because they were Algerians and Muslims. That is genocide. Not to mention France's bloody crimes across Africa, in other parts of Africa and around the world. And the fact that France still retains its colonies to this day is incomprehensible. Azerbaijan, as the Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, and I personally raised this issue at the summits of the Non-Aligned Movement. And this country, which has a bloody colonial past, which some African countries cannot get rid of to this day no matter how hard they try, accuses us of violating international law. This is absurd.

There is also another question. Some countries and international organizations are trying to mediate the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia today. I recently said that if this policy is not one-sided and biased, we will accept these attempts. But when we see from the side of France, on the one hand, a flagrant violation of all diplomatic norms, statements bordering on insults, dirty insinuations, provocations and lies, and on the other, attempts to provide mediation services, it does not fit into any logic. We do not need such mediators. That is the first. Secondly, if someone wants to engage in mediation, this should not be a PR exercise, but should actually aim to achieve a result," President Ilham Aliyev said.