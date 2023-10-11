Full restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty opens up opportunities for strengthening regional security - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 11. External threats in the regions where our countries are located, and operational work in this direction allows us the opportunity to minimize the risks, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with the participants of the 53rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Security Agencies and Special Services of the CIS member countries, Trend reports.

"It is gratifying to see that public and political stability in our countries is strengthening and our states are successfully confronting many challenges,” President Ilham Aliyev also said.

“As far as Azerbaijan is concerned, we no longer have any internal threats. As a result of the activities carried out three weeks ago, the sovereignty of Azerbaijan has been fully restored and, of course, this opens up opportunities for strengthening security and achieving peace in our region. We are committed to this and believe that there is no alternative to it,” the head of state noted.