President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to King of Spain

Politics Materials 12 October 2023 11:03 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Spain Felipe VI on the national holiday, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain.

On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter said.

