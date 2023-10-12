President Ilham Aliyev deserves deep respect and trust of Azerbaijani people - Parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. President Ilham Aliyev has won deep respect and trust of the Azerbaijani people by his deeds, Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the special session of the Parliament held today, Trend reports.

She noted that Azerbaijan has achieved unprecedented and worthy victories under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

"All these achievements are based on the policy initiated by great leader Heydar Aliyev and successfully continued by President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan's economy has passed an amazing path of development during this period," Gafarova added.

A special session of Milli Majlis (Parliament) has kicked off on October 12. The agenda of the meeting included a statement of Azerbaijan's Parliament on the 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's election as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.