Azerbaijan regrets Armenia's rejection of planned meetings in Kyrgyzstan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan regrets Armenia's refusal to hold a meeting of the leaders and foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov said at a hearing at the International Court of Justice, Trend reports.

According to him, the next meeting between the parties is scheduled at the end of this month under the auspices of the EU in Brussels.

He also added that Armenia's accusations do not reflect reality, moreover, they completely contradict the reports of the two UN missions following the visit to Karabakh.

"More importantly, they do not reflect the results of the observation and conclusions of the UN missions that Azerbaijan allowed to enter Karabakh. For the first time in more than 30 years, an international mission visited the region. They do not reflect the reports of representatives of independent international media who were there and saw this territory. Azerbaijan has not engaged, and will not engage in any forms of ethnic cleansing against the peaceful population of Karabakh," he added.

To recall, Armenia's lawsuit against Azerbaijan is being considered in the ICJ today.