Azerbaijan's deputy FM updates ICJ over reasons for anti-terrorist measures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. On September 19 and 20, local anti-terrorist actions were held as a result of grave security threats from Armenian separatist forces operating in Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov said at a hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Trend reports.

The deputy minister cited the Trilateral Statement, which was signed on November 10, 2020, as evidence that Armenia must remove its armed forces from Azerbaijan's Karabakh region concurrently with the stationing of Russian peacekeepers there.

"However, for almost three years Armenia kept its separatist forces on Azerbaijan's sovereign territory. Although the secretary of the Armenian Security Council stated in July that its troops were still stationed in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and promised to depart in a few months, this was not carried out," he said.

Mammadov noted that the Armenian armed forces' activity in Azerbaijan's Karabakh had sharply increased in the weeks before the local anti-terrorist measures, that they had been placed on alert, that new combat fortifications had been built, that trenches had been dug, and that mines had been planted close to Azerbaijani military positions.

To recall, the ICJ is currently deliberating over Armenia's case against Azerbaijan today.