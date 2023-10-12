Azerbaijan offers UN help documenting military assets seized in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The complexity and organization of weapons neutralized or seized as a result of anti-terrorist measures exposed Armenia's attempts to present the servicemen in Azerbaijan's Karabakh as local militias or armed civilians, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Elnur Mammadov said at a hearing at the International Court of Justice, Trend reports.

He noted that the destroyed or captured weapons and high-tech military equipment found throughout Azerbaijan's Karabakh during anti-terrorist activities are clear evidence of the security threats posed by the Armenian forces.

"Azerbaijan has offered the UN to assist in documenting these military means and the disarmament process, to document the illegal activities of Armenia," he said.

To recall, today at the ICJ, the case that Armenia filed against Azerbaijan is being considered.